Scarlett Scruggs passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her home in Saltillo. She was 78. Scarlett was born June 21, 1943, the daughter of Clyde and Lucille Davenport Stembridge. While still a teenager, she married her lifelong companion, Billy Wayne Scruggs and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2021. Scarlett worked for many years as a supervisor in the poly foam industry. She was a talented seamstress and loved animals and gardening. Scarlett leaves behind three children, Gerry Scruggs (Leanne) of Saltillo, Sherry Gillentine (Jordan) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Kerry Scruggs (Jessica) of Tupelo; nine grandchildren, Shawna (Zack), Bubba (Karrold), Joey (Mandie), Lindsey (Jim), Tyler, Peyton (Shelton), Blake (Christy), Mark, and Shea; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Milford Stembridge and a sister, Pearlie Parker She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a sister, Justine Wynn. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Dale Carr officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Joey, Bubba, Tyler, and Mark Scruggs, Zack Fowler, and Dustin Barnett. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
