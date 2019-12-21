CORINTH,MS -- Versia Vernell Scruggs, 54, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at her home in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday December 22, 2019 2:00p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Saturday December 21, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

