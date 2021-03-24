Tupelo--Patsye Ellis Seal, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a short illness. Born on February 9, 1935, to Josh and Grace Ellis of Okolona, Patsye graduated from Okolona High School. After graduation, she worked for Delta Airlines in their Illinois and Memphis offices before moving back to the Tupelo area. Patsye was well-known for her ready smile and quick wit and her ability to light up a room with her presence. She possessed a deep, abiding love for her family, her church and her friends. An active member of Parkway Baptist Church, Patsye served on numerous committees and was a faithful member of the choir and a beloved Sunday School teacher. Patsye's was a familiar face in the furniture industry. She was one of its first successful saleswomen and widely recognized for her exceptional relationships with customers and her knowledge of the industry. She continued to work at SCS up until her death. Patsye is survived by her son, Jeff Seal (Michelle) of Tupelo and her daughter, Pam Seal of Azle,Texas; her granddaughters, Keely Seal of Tupelo and Kortney Ratzlaff (Bartlett) of Nashville, TN.; her sister, Betty McClellan of Tupelo; her nephew, Lee McClellan (Kim) of Bentonville, AR; great niece, Megan Boeving (Justin) and their children, Elizabeth, Justin, Ella and James; great nephew Josh McClellan; and a host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Penny Porter. A service celebrating Patsye's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues officiated by Paul Young, Pastor of Parkway Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Lee Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 prior to the service. Pallbearers are Lee McClellan, Chuck Bunn, Greg Smith, Jason Roberts, Randy Thweat and Chris Witt.
