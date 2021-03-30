Kenneth "Ken" Lester Seals, 82, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born on June 20, 1938 in Pontotoc, Ken was the only child of M. L. Seals and Viola Laprade Seals. After graduating from Pontotoc High School in 1956, Ken received his associate's degree from Itawamba Junior College and went on to attend Mississippi State University. Ken served his country admirably in the United States Army in Germany from 1958 until 1961. In 1965, He married Shelby Jean Seals, they were married for 45 years, before her death on November 1, 2010. Being a Purchasing Agent most of his career, Ken worked for Malone and Hyde for 33 years and J. J. Rogers for 14 years before his retirement. Ken was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo before recently moving his membership to West Jackson Street Baptist Church. For over 20 years, He collected baseball cards; he is also an avid coin collector. Ken is survived by one daughter, Diana Lynn Chambers and her husband, Michael of Tupelo; two sons, Jeffrey Lane Seals and his wife, Britt of Cumming, Georgia, and Michael Allen Seals of Tupelo; and ten grandchildren, Hannah Green, Peyton Seals, Julianne Seals, Jessica Mathis, McKenzie Seals, Shelby Seals, Zack Seals, Joshua Chambers, Cody Chambers, and Kenny Chambers. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Seals; and his parents, M. L. and Viola Seals. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Ken's life will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Lee Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the James Cobb's Sunday School Class and members of the Man Hut Breakfast Prayer Group. Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or West Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1349 W Jackson St, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
