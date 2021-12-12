Linda Frederick Searcy, 60, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her home. She was born August 21, 1961 to Bobby Dale Frederick and Carolyn White Frederick. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church where she was the pianist. She was a mail courier for the U.S. Postal service for many years. She loved being with her children and grandchildren along with spending time with all of her family. Services will be 1:00 pm on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Bryant and Bro. Bobby Ivey officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday December 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery. Survivors include her parents: Bobby Dale and Carolyn Frederick; children: Shelly (David) Dodd and John Aaron Kelso; grandchildren: Sarah Grace Dodd, Easton Wayne Kelso, Allison Mae Dodd; brothers: Rodney Dale (Martha Rose) Frederick and Jason (Amanda) Frederick. Pallbearers will be Quinton Frederick, Dewayne Thompson, Eddie White, William Pettigrew Honorary pallbearers will be her cousins. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
