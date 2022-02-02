Frank Seavey was born May 31,1923 in Aberdeen MS to Guy and Gladys Seavey. He passed away January 30, 2022. Mr. Seavey graduated from Wren School in 1942. After graduation he worked as a draftsman in the Mobile, Alabama shipyards. During WWII he entered the United States Army Air Forces. He served as a 2nd Lt in the 8th Air Force in England and completed 25 combat missions over occupied Europe. He served as a navigator on a B-17 with the 401st Bomb Group. He was involved throughout his life with reunions of the 8th Air Force. He also enjoyed participating in many reunions of the Wren School. Frank is a graduate of Tulane University with a degree in architecture. His career was in city planning and he worked in several cities including Norfolk, Virginia, Fort Worth, Texas, Natchez, MS and New Orleans, Louisiana. Frank enjoyed travel and toured the United States and many countries around the world. He especially loved returning for visits to his childhood home in Coontail, MS and gathering at Charlie Williams' farmhouse for the annual Cousins' Reunion. He moved from his long time home of Metairie, LA several years ago to Avonlea Assisted Living to be closer to family and caregivers, cousins Sarah Nell Anderson and Charlie Williams. In addition to his parents Frank was preceded by his sisters Elizabeth Seavey Elliott, Vivian Seavey, three young brothers and his niece, Jimmie Bell Brookings. He was also preceded by his aunts and uncles Janet Seavey, Florence Seavey, Rena Seavey Snow and her husband Jessie Snow, Ernest Seavey and his wife, Merle Wicker Seavey, Effie Roberts and Allen Seavey. He is survived by his nephew Dr. Clyde Elliott [Shirley] of West Monroe, LA, great nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends. Services will be February 4, 2022 at Tisdale-Lann funeral home in Aberdeen, MS at 2:00. Officiated by Bro. Chuck Moffitt and eulogy delivered by Andy Anderson. Burial will be at Oddfellows Cemetary in Aberdeen. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 PM until 1:45 PM. At the request of Mr. Seavey's family, mask are encouraged to be worn.
