William Joseph "Bill" Seawright, 79, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Bill was born on January 9, 1941 in Tunica, MS. Raised in Memphis most of his life, he attended Immaculate Conception Cathedral school, where he grew in his Catholic faith. Bill played football at Catholic High School and graduated from Tunica High School where he was awarded a scholarship to Ole Miss. He played football under Coach Vaught in what he called "The Glory Years" from 1959-1962. Bill was a proud member of the "M Club". As an avid Ole Miss fan, he attended the 1971 Egg Bowl in Starkville, where he met his future wife, Millicent Shannon. They married and moved to Pontotoc, MS where he co-ran Shannon and Graham Eye Clinic for 35 years. Bill was a lover of sports, all animals, family vacations in the station wagon, especially to Amelia Island, Florida, cold weather, all music with a special love for James Brown and Elvis Presley, holidays, fall and the changing of the leaves, watching westerns, playing pranks on collect callers and talking. He never met a stranger. He loved his family and enjoyed family meal time through the years. Bill also loved photography and it was one of his greatest passions. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, MS. Bill was a faithful Ole Miss Alumni where at any home games between the years of 1988-2006 you could spot him on the field taking pictures, wearing his fly fishing vest, tall white Wilson socks, short shorts and wallabies. He loved the Grove and taught his kids to never leave a ballgame early. Bill was a member of the Body Shop Crew, which was a highly esteemed group in downtown Pontotoc. He was a character and a personality that will be missed. Bill is survived by his wife, Millicent Shannon Seawright, of Pontotoc, MS; his daughter, Molly Lovorn (Barrett) of Tupelo, MS; two grandchildren, Mary Kiley and Ben Lovorn; a brother, Jack Seawright, of Little Rock, AR; a niece, Jennifer Lake Collins, of Little Rock, AR; his brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Sally Gillentine, of Tupelo, MS; nephews, Clayton Gillentine, of Tupelo, MS and John Shannon Gillentine (fiancée, Anna Brantley) and great-nephew, Van Gillentine, of Oxford, MS; an Aunt, Julia Yandell of Madison, MS; and eight cousins, Earl Lake, John Lake, Cathy Kounce, Shawn Graves, Bonnie Bagley, Beverly Bagley, Becky Bagley and Beth Bagley. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, William Joseph "Will" Seawright, Jr. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Corley and Father Tim Murphy officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Bill Rutledge, Jeff Ashe, Phillip Graham, Mike Simon, Eddie Ray, William Stewart, Preston Leathers, Jason Cruse, Taylor Ashe. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ken Roye, Ronnie Winters, Billy Montgomery, Mark Bourne, Phil Tutor, Shane Crausby, Ken Butler and John Richard Stephens. Memorials may be sent to the following: St. James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS 38802, Tupelo Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803, First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Pontotoc, MS 38863, University of MS Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or to the charity of choice. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
