Laura M. Segars, 87, passed away May 22, 2020 at Chadwick Nursing Home in Jackson, MS. She worked in Jackson in several restaurants for many years. She loved to work in the garden and enjoyed all her grandkids, friends, and family. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Simmons(Larry) of Byram, MS; stepdaughter, Bobbie Young(Larry) of Pontotoc, MS; grandchildren, Misty Lancaster(Paul), Randy Young(Belinda), Ricky Young(Lori), and Ronny Young(Tami); 10 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marcella Hurd and Ruby Barnard. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ray Segars; infant son, Charles William Segars; parents, Charlie W. and Berl Lindsey; sisters, Bonnie Seymour and Betty Jean Huskey; and brothers, Frank Lindsey and Paul Lindsey. Graveside Services will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 3:30PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, May 24, 2020, 2PM-3PM, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
84°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 6:08 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.