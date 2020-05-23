Laura M. Segars, 87, passed away May 22, 2020 at Chadwick Nursing Home in Jackson, MS. She worked in Jackson in several restaurants for many years. She loved to work in the garden and enjoyed all her grandkids, friends, and family. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Simmons(Larry) of Byram, MS; stepdaughter, Bobbie Young(Larry) of Pontotoc, MS; grandchildren, Misty Lancaster(Paul), Randy Young(Belinda), Ricky Young(Lori), and Ronny Young(Tami); 10 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marcella Hurd and Ruby Barnard. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ray Segars; infant son, Charles William Segars; parents, Charlie W. and Berl Lindsey; sisters, Bonnie Seymour and Betty Jean Huskey; and brothers, Frank Lindsey and Paul Lindsey. Graveside Services will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 3:30PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, May 24, 2020, 2PM-3PM, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.