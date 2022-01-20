Martha Ann Thompson Segars passed away on January 19, 2022. She was born in Red Bay, Alabama on September 6, 1931, to Due and Ruby Thompson. She was a 1949 graduate of Red Bay High School and a 1953 graduate of the University of Alabama. In 1952, while still in college, married her high school sweetheart, Kelly S. Segars. She completed her dietetic internship at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee then worked as a therapeutic dietitian at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi while Kelly attended the University of Mississippi Medical School. In 1960, Mrs. Segars became the first dietitian ever hired at the Iuka Hospital and she continued to work there for the next 26 years as the Dietetic Department Director, Manager, and Therapeutic Dietitian. Her contributions to her community reached far beyond her hospital service, however. She served on the boards of over three dozen organizations including Yellow Creek Port Authority, Tishomingo County Economic Development, Tennessee Tombigbee Tourism Association, NASA Steering Committee, Northeast Mississippi Rural Development Association, and the CREATE Foundation. She also served as President of the Iuka Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the Arts and Historical Committee. Her willingness to serve her community and state did not go unnoticed. Governor Cliff Finch chose her to serve as an Aide de Camp and a Colonel on his staff, and she was appointed to the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority by Governor Haley Barbour. In recognition of her contributions to the Tenn-Tom Waterway Development Authority, she was twice appointed to the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels by Kentucky Governors Steven L. Beshear and Ernie Fletcher. Together, Dr. Kelly and Martha dedicated their lives to the betterment of their community through their careers, their work with numerous civic organizations, and the establishment of many businesses, including First American National Bank and its 10 branch offices. In acknowledgment of her selfless service and valued contributions, she was chosen the 2007 Statewide Volunteer of the Year and was named Volunteer of the Year by the Tishomingo County Development Foundation in 1994 and 2007. In 2008, she received the Excellence in Tourism Award for Community Volunteer of the Year by the Mississippi Tourism Association and was a Mississippi delegate to the 2008 National Republican convention where she wrote a daily column about the convention that was published in the Tupelo Daily Journal. The following year, she was selected as one of Mississippi's 50 Leading Business Women. On April 25 of 2019, the state flag was flown over the Mississippi State Capitol to honor her and Dr. Segars' contributions to Iuka, Tishomingo County, and the State of Mississippi. Additionally, for many years, Martha served as a Scout leader for both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and was active in the Jaycettes, the Pilot Club, and the Friends of the Library organizations, as well as the Iuka United Methodist Church. Upon retiring from Iuka Hospital in 1988, she began her second career as Director of Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations for First American National Bank until her second retirement in 1996. She continued to serve on the Board of Directors until her death. When not giving freely of herself and her time to others, she indulged in her favorite past times of cooking, sewing, entertaining, traveling, gardening, reading, and playing piano. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly S. Segars, Sr.; her parents; her brothers, Douglas (Burnell) Thompson and Fred (Nell)Thompson; and her nephews, Charles Thompson and Tommy Thompson. She is survived by her children, Dr. Scott Segars (Diane), Mark T. Segars (Lynn), and Leigh Ann Segars; her grandchildren, Tyler, Jackson (Carol), Thompson, Annie, and James; her nephews, James Neil Thompson and Jerry Thompson, and her nieces, Dolores Sparks, Susan Ledbetter, and Janet Kennedy, all of Red Bay, Alabama, and many great-nephews and great-nieces. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS, is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 22, graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Harrell Moore. Honorary pallbearers include the Directors and Employees of First American National Bank, Former employees of the Iuka Hospital Dietetic Department, Mr. Gary Matthews, Mrs. Theresa Cutshall, Mrs. Mary Ann Grant and other members of the Tishomingo County Tourism Council, Mrs. Catherine Mitchell, Mrs. Sue Hall, Dr. Harry Thomas Cosby, Dr. James Perkins, Ms. Martha Lambert, Mr. William Dilworth, Don and Inga Legere, Russ and Norma Robinson, Bob and Sylvia Ferguson, Dr. Amit Gupta, Dr. Barry Bertolet, Mr. Tony Mobley, Mr. William Baldwin, Dr. Margie Glynn, Mrs. Kathy Baxter, Mr. Jim Nelson, Mr. Ricky Cornelison, Mr. Chris Cornelison, Mr. Tommy Dean, Mr. John White, Mr. Gary Orick, Mr. Harry Bowman, Mr. Billy McKissick, and Mr. Benny Shackelford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Tishomingo County Development Foundation or the Iuka United Methodist Church. An online guest book may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
