Kelly Scott Segars, Sr., MD, 89, of Iuka, MS, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence. Kelly enjoyed flying, traveling, and reading. He also enjoyed writing songs and listening to music. He was a lifelong physician and the founder of First American National Bank in Iuka. Kelly was a First Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was a instrumental part of the development of Kelly Segars Field Airport in Iuka. He was a member of the Iuka United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Martha Thompson Segars; his daughter, Leigh Segars; his sons, Mark Segars (Lynn) and Scott Segars, MD (Diane); and his grandchildren, Tyler Segars, Jackson Segars (Carol), Thompson Segars, Julia Anne Segars, and James Segars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Ora Sims Segars. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1pm, Friday, July 26, at Iuka United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Harrell Moore and Rev. Kerry Powell. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 11:00 until 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 16, at Iuka United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Iuka United Methodist Church, The American Heart Association, or to the Iuka VFW. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

