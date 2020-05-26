UNION COUNTY -- David Allen Seger, 65, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence in Union Hill Community. Services will be on Private Family Graveside Services are planned at the Adair Cemetery in Union County. at Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.