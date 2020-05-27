David Allen Seger, 65, resident of the Union Hill Community, passed away Saturday, May 23,2020 at his residence following an extended illness. A private family graveside service will be in the Adair Family Cemetery in Union County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Born August 18,1954 in Union County, he was the son of the late Charles and Hazel Armstrong Seger. A Christian, Mr. Seger was known by many as "Bobo" or "Red" and was employed as a long distance truck operator for most of his life. A lifelong resident of Union County, Mr. Seger will be remembered for his love of carpentry that included building items for family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Palmer Seger of New Albany, his children, Jessica Henry of New Albany and Jason Henry of Blue Springs, a sister, Betty Hutcheson of Potts Camp and three granddaughters. The Staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Seger family at nafuneralsandcremation.com (662)539-7000
