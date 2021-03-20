Lisa Ann Palmer Seger, 59, resident of New Albany and lifelong resident of Union County, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her residence. A Private Family Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Lisa was born January 25, 1962 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Donald and Janie Melson Palmer. She received her education in the Union County Public School System and was a devoted homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Lisa will be remembered for her love of animals, fishing and gardening. She was a family oriented person and enjoyed sharing special times with her much adored grandchildren. Those left to share memories include her children, Jessica Henry of New Albany and Jason Henry of the Ellistown Community, two sisters, Donna Palmer and Sheri Palmer, both of New Albany and three grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Seger. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com
