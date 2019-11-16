Paul DeWayne Seger, 66, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 8, 1953 to Earnest Randle "Jack" Seger and Ruth Everly McKeown Seger. He was a member of Word Of Life Church in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. William Cook and Bro. Tommy Galloway officiating. Burial will be at Hopewell Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Lorie Seger; two daughters, Amy Bell of Tupelo and Amanda Seger of California; a son, Devin Seger of New Albany; a step daughter, Joanna Smith of Sherman, MS; six step sons, James Downey, Aaron Downey, Chris Downey, Micah Cunningham, Mark Cunningham and Daniel Cunningham; two sisters, Mary Cook (William) and Norma Robbins (Larry), both of New Albany; a brother, Bobby Seger (Pam) of New Albany; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Wayne Seger, Tommy Seger and Gerald Seger. Pallbearers will be Chris Downey, James Downey, Mark Cunningham, Tim Seger, Ryan Robbins and Rusty Robbins. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
