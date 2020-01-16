CARDOVA ,TN -- Carrol W Seldon, 49, passed away Wednesday, January 08, 2020, at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday January 18, 2020 11:00 a.m. at St Mark M.B. Church 363 Sycamore Rd Collierville , TN . Visitation will be on Friday January 17, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill CME Church Cemetery 4226 Hwy 72 Mt Pleasant, MS . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

