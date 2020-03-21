RED BAY, AL -- Dorothy Self, 78, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Residence in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Sunday, March 22, 2020, 3 pm at Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 22, 1-3 pm at Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

