George Self Guntown- George Edgar Self, 90, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at his home in Guntown. He was the son of a share cropper from Missouri, operated Holiday Inn & Executive Inn of Tupelo, managed Grabers Dept Stores in Missouri and Tupelo for 30 years, he was of the Baptist faith and later on in life worked for the Census Bureau, he was a member of the Missouri National Guard. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 Sunday April 17, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home with his family eulogizing him. Burial will be in the Campbelltown cemetery. He is survived by 2 daughters Vickie Santangelo (Peter) Guntown, Alicia Self (Mary Donna) of Lake Cormorant MS, son Rusty Self (Tonya) Nettleton, 2 sisters Enola Jane Shepard of Fort Smith Arkansas, LaVell Neal of Houston Texas, a brother Donald Gene Self of Sikeston Missouri, 4 grandchildren Glenda Knowles (Heath), Kelsey Brooks (Cody), Jesse Timms (T.J.), George Self, 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Verna Hoover Self, his wife of 70 years Glenda Sugar Self, 2 brothers Bradley Self and Veron Self. Visitation will be Sunday at Waters Funeral Home from 12 noon until service time at 12:30. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.