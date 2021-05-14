Mrs. George Self, 88 passed away at her home on Friday, May 14, 2021. She enjoyed hummingbirds, embroidering, quilting, taking care of her flowers and playing dominoes with her friends at Guntown Community Center and going to yard sales. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had worked as secretary for Lee County Co-op for over 30 years and retired as an executive assistant at Lift Inc. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Rusty Self officiating. Burial wil be in Campbelltown Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, George Self; two daughters, Victoria Jeane Santangelo (Peter) and Margaret Alicia Self (Donna); son, Fred Rusty Self (Tonya); honorary son, Billy Roberts; grandchildren, Glenda Self, Kelsey Brooks, Jesse Timms, George Self; great-grandchildren, Holden, Luke, Bryson, Sawyer, Keegan and Rose Leigh; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Gracie Emery Killion. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Sunday from 2:00 p. m. until service time at 3:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
