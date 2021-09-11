Martin Keith "Marty" Self, 62, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto, MS. Marty was in the United States Army for 5 years before settling in Pontotoc County. He owned Self's Auto Repair Shop in Pontotoc. He loved his wife, children, and loved to travel. Marty is survived by his wife, Mary Self; children, Brittney Saraceni(Justin), Brandon Self(Emily), Breanna Self, Latonya Ferguson(Billy), Randy Copeland(Tonya), and Betty Copeland(Andy); grandchildren, Kaidance, Addie, Charlie, Jade, Madison, Clayton, Austin, Abbie, Haley, Jonathon, Zach, Katelyn, Billy Jr., Audrey, and Eva; 3 great grandchildren; his sister, Lisa Heath; and his brother, Ricky Self. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Aelene Self; and his brother, Terry Self. Services will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Bill Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Billy Ferguson, Jonathon League, Zach Copeland, Austin Stevens, Keith Bass, and Daniel Bass. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Dykes, Noah Lamb, Anthony Reich, and David Pritchard. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 14th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday, September 26th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.