Virginia Lee Self, 77, passed Sunday, June 27 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was a member of Discovery Church, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to mow the yard and loved her flowers. She also loved to travel, cook and spend time with her beloved family. She also loved her church and her Lord and Savior. She was owner of Blacksmith BBQ in Pontotoc. Survivors include husband of 57 years Jerry Self, Daughters Teresa Self (Michael), Laurie Bishop (Michael), Amanda Baily (Michael); Grandchildren Bethany Franks, Chantry Belk, Tiffany Bishop, Tayler Bishop, Brandon Bailey, Payton Bailey and seven great-grands. Visitation will be Monday, June 28 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Discovery Church and from 10am until service time at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 29 with Bro. Scotty Bland and Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in the New Faith Baptist Cemetery. She was preceded in death by Beatrice Spears (mother), Houston Spears (father), Mary Adams (sister), Paula Cox (sister), Martha White (sister), James Howard (brother), Michael Hudson Bailey (great grandson). Pallbearers will be Michael Bishop, Michael Bailey, Michael Forman, Byron Steen, Brandon Bailey, Austin Long and Wayne Tutor. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.