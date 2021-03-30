Billy Sellers , 77, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Shearer- Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona . Services will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 2:00 p.m. at Poplar Springs Cemetery, Shannon. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

