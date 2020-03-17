George Andrew Sellers, 76, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. He was born May 15, 1943 to the late Lloyd Sellers and the late Lucy Jane Bargar Sellers. He loved his dog, Little Lady. He enjoyed fishing and doing mechanic work and helping people out. Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 until service time Thursday March 19. Burial will be in Andrew's Chapel Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his sons: Geore David (Sheila Gomez) Sellers of Thaxton and Timothy (Jamie) Sellers of Pontotoc; daughter, Brenda Johnson of Fulton; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brothers: James L. Sellers and Earnest Sellers. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Sellers, son, Terry Andrew Sellers, great-grandson, Colton Gray, several brothers and sisters Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you completed your census form?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.