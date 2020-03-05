Mr. Joe Glenn Sellers, Jr., 47, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home in Houston, Mississippi. He was born in Indianola, Mississippi on April 16, 1972 to Joe Glenn Sellers, Sr. and Lalene McDaniel Henry. He was a truck driver for Lineal Pipeline out of Ohio before retiring due to his illness. Joe was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church. Joe was an avid outdoors man who really enjoyed fishing. Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Bobby Brock and Bro. Keith Carter officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens in Houston, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi. Joe Sellers is survived by his mother; Lalene Henry of Houston; his daughter, Madison Sellers and her fiance Stephen Winter Jr. of Houston; a second momma, Anne Gates of Houston; and the mother of his daughter, Kimberly Sellers of Houston: who he was married to for 23 years. Joe Sellers was preceded in death by father, Joe Sellers Sr. and his grandparents, Gardner and Jimmie McDaniel. Pallbearers will be Jamie Morgan, Raymond Cole, Mike Pettit, Bubba McDaniel, Chad White, and Little Jake Spears. Honorary Pallbearers will be Andy McDaniel, George McDaniel, Roy Hill, and Paul Hill Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
