John D. Sellers, age 92, went to be with Jesus on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Pontotoc Health Services. He was born September 11, 1929 to John D. and Jennie Ruth Fitts Sellers. John was retired from the Kellogg Company in Memphis, TN. He enjoyed working, cleaning, camping, boating and spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Rev. Wayne Cobb officiating. A private family graveside service will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Hester Stepp Sellers; a daughter, Charquita Stalnaker (Tommy); two sons, Donnie Sellers (Melanie) and Ronald "Frog" Sellers (Kathy); six grandchildren, Robyn Milsap, Donna Gail Stutsy, Mandi Stutsy Waldrep, Beth Anne Holder, Katelyn Richardson and Stephen Stalnaker; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee Evans, Brittany Mathis, Brianna Mathis, Mille Anne Holder, Grey Holder and Emma Stalnaker, one great-great grandchild, Nahmi Evans; and an adopted daughter, Kathy Richards (Doug). He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Verness Houston and Mary Sellers. Pallbearers will be Andy Stephen, Stephen Stalnaker, Michael Richardson, Jay Holder, J.W. Taylor and Robert Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday and from 10 t0 11 AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
