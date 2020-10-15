Joseph Sellers

Joseph Lawrence Sellers, Jr. 77, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at home in Booneville. He was born in Corinth on March 17, 1943, to Joseph Lawrence Sellers, Sr. and Mary Bradley Sellers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Ole Miss ballgames, and spending time with his grandsons. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Candler's Chapel Baptist Church with Bro. Josh Westmoreland, Bro. David Westmoreland, and Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. A graveside service with military honors will follow. Visitation will be Sunday starting at 10:00 am until 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Candler's Chapel Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Wanda White Sellers; one daughter, Stephanie Lindsey (Traye) of Booneville; brother, Myron Sellers from Corinth; grandsons, Blake Lindsey (Abbie Rose) and Bryce Lindsey, all of Booneville. He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Camille Sellers; and a grandson, Zackary Lindsey. Pallbearers will be Larry Tennison, Jamie Gamble, Traye Lindsey, Blake Lindsey, Bryce Lindsey, and Jason Sellers. Honorary pallbearers will be H.B. Lindsey and Johnny Harold Lindley. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.

