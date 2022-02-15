Joyce Morgan Sellers, 81, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born February 25, 1940, in Irving, Oklahoma, to Jerry and Maudie Keller Morgan. She married B.R. Sellers on June 12, 1959, and they moved to Fulton, MS. in 1970. She was retired from North Mississippi Medical Center, where she worked in the accounts payable department. Private family services will be in Oklahoma at a later date. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one son, Chris Sellers (Susan); one daughter, Rhonda Tucker (Phillip); two sisters, Nina Jo Gray and her twin sister, Loyce Wade; six grandchildren, Stephanie Sellers, Alex Sellers (Kate), Caleb Tucker (Meredith), Nathan Tucker (Whitney), John Gober, and Wynn Gober; two great grandchildren; Braylen Tucker and Charleigh Tucker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray "B.R." Sellers; three brothers, Glen Dale Morgan, Howard Morgan, and Jimmy Morgan; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Itawamba County Animal Shelter/Create Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

