Minnie Olean Selmer was born on January 10, 1942 to the late Alford and Gracie Cox. She departed this life on July 16th, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She accepted Christ at a early age and was a faithful member of Moses Chapel United Methodist Church in Ripley, MS. She was the lead singer in the adult choir and a well known mother of the church. She worked at the Shoe Factory, Tippah County Hospital and then Bench Craft until her health failed. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters: Melba (Eric) Johnson and Sabrina (Rico) Selmer both of Ripley, MS, two sisters: Shirley Welch of Ripley, MS and Jimmie Wills of Killeen, TX. Two sister-in-laws: Marie Cox of Ripley, MS and Marga Jackson of St. Louis, MO. Two brother-in-laws: James Selmer and Rickey Selmer both of Ripley, MS. Seven nephews and six nieces, cousins and friends. Three special God children: Tiffany Jones Erby, Ayuana Cox and Sheena Echols all of Ripley, MS. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 , 12 pm at Boyd Cemetery. To view and sign the guest registry book, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
