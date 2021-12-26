Dovie Mary Seminary, 89, of Tupelo, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born July 5, 1932 to Clint Clayton and Linnie Hutchens Clayton. Funeral Service was Monday, December 27, 2021 at Lee Funeral Home. Entombment was in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Wallis (Forrest) of Baldwyn, Barbara Booth (Bob) of Tucson, AZ, and Trudy Seminary of Tupelo; her brother, Ray Clayton of Mooreville; her sisters, Birdie Palmer of Okolona and Jennie Stuart (Gene) of Okolona; her three grandchildren, Kip Wallis of New York, Kristie Harris of Guntown, and Kyle Wallis (Kim) of Booneville; and her five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nunzie Seminary; her parents, and her two brother, Vester Clayton and Ernie Clayton.

