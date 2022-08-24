A beautiful spirit left this world when Susan Semovoski, maiden name Susan June Moore, passed away August 19, 2022 peacefully at her home in Smithfield, VA. She was surrounded by the love of her family after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. Susan was born June 23,1953 in the Naval Hospital in Millington, TN to James R. Moore Sr and Grace B. Moore (née Davis). She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Frequently described as an ambitious, steadfast, strong and beautiful woman with a heart of gold. She lived a vibrant and amazing life full of family and career success, complete with international living and heartwarming family memories. She was an integral part of many lives and impacted everyone she met. Susan's military father brought his family back to Tupelo, MS in December 1965 where she attended Tupelo schools. She started her career ambitions at Mississippi State, then graduated in accounting from the University of Houston in 1979. Her work experience includes impressive career growth in the United States and abroad. She entered the workforce with huge aspirations and acquired valuable experience working internationally in Europe. She obtained her CPA in 1983 while living in England and worked for ConocoPhillips in Norway and Ernst & Young in Copenhagen. She moved back to Houston in 1986 and started working for Drilex Corporation eventually becoming their accounting controller. Seeking to be near her aging parents she made a career and family move to Memphis, TN in 1997. She worked there as an accounting controller at the Mapco Refinery. She was Director of Accounting at Thomas and Betts in Memphis,TN for 9 years. She managed corporate accounting for Perkins & Marie Callender's, LLC at their Memphis, TN location before transitioning into retirement. She surpassed expectations, broke barriers and made a mark everywhere she went. As a hard working mother and wife, she was a role model of the independence and grit it took to advance a career while creating a family environment that promoted growth and confidence. She went above and beyond to support family in need without hesitation. She was a generous and kind soul and often went without the recognition she deserved. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, William M Semovoski; her daughter, Anne Kristine Olsen Etherton and husband Eric; step-son, Jason Semovoski and wife Janell; in addition she leaves grandchildren, Hadley Mae Etherton, Graceson James Etherton, and Sara Renae Semovoski; her sister, Carol Smitherman and husband Joe; two brothers, James Moore Jr. and wife Jeane, and Joe Moore; four nephews, Brad Smitherman, Kyle Moore, Bryson Moore, and Ryan Moore; one niece, Anna Grace Moore; and several other beloved family members and friends. Friends and family will be received for visitation Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 27, at 11:00AM with Pastor Taylor Todd officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
