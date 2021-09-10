Linda Wiygul Senter, 73, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her home. She was born July 7, 1948 to the late Quinton Roosevelt Wiygul and Olie Ree Miller Wiygul. She retired from teaching after 27 years of service. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed photography and was known as the family photographer, loved her dogs, going to family gatherings, yard sales, studying history, and Mississippi State Bulldogs. Linda enjoy riding motorcycles with Jeff, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her family and friends. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday September 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. Don Baggett, and Bro. David Haynes officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday September 12 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her mother; Ollie Ree Wiygul of Fulton, husband; Jeff Senter of Fulton, son; Josh (Meagan) Senter of Fulton, daughter; Katelyn (Jake) Mitchell of Saltillo, brother; Jerry (Rhonda) Wiygul of Fulton, nieces; Michelle (Jason) Harris of Golden, Lacie (Billy) Snider of Fulton, grandchildren; Jade Senter, Marshall Senter, and Emersyn Harbin, great nephew; J. Harris, great nieces; Emma Harris, and Selah Edge, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father; Quinton Roosevelt Wiygul, great niece; Kently AnaRee Harris, nephew in law; Tim Edge, and numerous aunts and uncles. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideon's, or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
