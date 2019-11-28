Lonnie Senter, 73, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living in Mantachie. He was born July 5, 1946, to the late Hershel Senter and the late Gola Bates Senter in Itawamba County. Lonnie was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed being outdoors. He was a teacher/administrator for over 30 years before his retirement. Lonnie was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, where he served as a song director, deacon, and taught Sunday school. He was honored with the Itawamba County Good Citizens award in 1997. Lonnie was loved by all. Services will be at 10:30 am on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:30 am on Friday, November 29, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty Jo Senter of Fulton, 2 daughters; Crystal Smith and her husband Brewster, of Tupelo, and Leah Armstrong and her husband of Kevin of Fulton, 5 grandchildren; Kathryn Smith, Addie Smith, Brooks Armstrong, Noel Armstrong, Ava Armstrong, and 1sister; Johnnie Wilemon and her husband Jimmy of Fulton. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memoriams can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church building fund, P.O. Box 901, Fulton, MS 38843 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
