Michael (Mike) David Senter, 73, entered into his Heavenly home Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton. He was born May 17, 1946 to the late Robert Willis Senter and the late Azalea Stevens Senter Swindle. He attended Fulton Grammar School through fourth grade when the family moved to Zion, IL. There he attended East Grammar School, Central Intermediate School and Zion Benton High School. Mike was an exceptional athlete from elementary through high school, lettering and serving as captain and co-captain in football, baseball, and basketball, as well as track & field. He was recruited to play football and baseball at Itawamba Junior College (ICC) in 1964 and 1965 where he earned the highest honor of being selected for the elite Mississippi Junior College Conference's first team all-state defensive lineup in football in 1965. He went on to Mississippi State University, majored in business and was an active member of the Lamba Chi Alpha fraternity. Mike was a lifelong Mason, initiated into Anchor and Ark Lodge #1027 in Waukegan, IL on February 10, 1971. He was raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason on March 24, 1971. He served as Worshipful Master in 1975. He joined the Tebala Shriners, Scottish Rite, Valley of Chicago, on November 1, 1971. Mike was also a member of Libertyville, IL Chapter #438, Order of the Eastern Star. He was an avid firearms enthusiast who loved to target practice, hunt, and above all, to trade firearms; often with law enforcement officers. He was called a tough man to deal with, but for him the thrill was more in the trade than in the profit. He was a proud supporter of the NRA. He was a member of the Fulton United Methodist Church, a true believer and a follower of Jesus Christ. He started the FUMC Helping Hands ministry to serve the elderly and the needy in the church community. Mike was a self-employed ceramic tile and floor covering master craftsman. He had many talents and great abilities, which he chose to use to serve his Lord, family, friends, and community, and to enjoy his life. A funeral ceremony will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Box officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm on Sunday. Burial will be in White Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Sandra (Sandy) Lee Holeton Senter of Fulton; children: Michelle (Andy) Senter Harcrow of Northport, AL, Michael David (Rachel) Senter Jr. Foster of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Shawn (Gary) Card Blake, Krystal Black both of Fulton; other children: Carl Ingram Jr. and Rock Ingram, beloved grandchildren: Luke and Judson Harcrow, Ashley and Samuel Foster, Robert (Toni) Card, Krystyn (Drew) England, Cheyenne Ingram, Casey Ingram, and Kyle Ingram. Great grandchildren: Harlie Card and Jaxon Love. Step-brother, Danny (Ann) Swindle. Preceded in death by his parents, only sibling, Robert Stevens Senter, and one child, Buck Ingram. Pallbearers will be Doug Harrison, Harold Lesley, Rick Holland, David Futrell, Perry Rather, Tom Iseminger. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
