Alfred Patrick "Pat" Senter, Jr. died at his home in Tupelo on Saturday, April 25, 2020. No Formal Services are planned at this time. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving the family. Pat is survived by his wife, Martha Kirksey Senter of Tupelo; his son, Patrick Senter of Tupelo. a daughter, Nancy Senter Arnell (Shane Allen) of Japan; 2 grandchildren, John Grayson Arnett and Addie Grace Arnett. His siblings; Sandy Pafford (Gerald) of Oxford, Kathy Chapman (Tom) of Fort Myers, Fla. , Wesley Senter (Becky) of Fredericksburg, Tx. and Al Shane Senter (Ilene) of Houston, Tx. Martha requests that you send memorials in Pat's memory to Tree of Life Clinic, PO Box 847, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.