Alfred Patrick "Pat" Senter, Jr. died at his home in Tupelo on Saturday, April 25, 2020. No Formal Services are planned at this time. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving the family. Pat is survived by his wife, Martha Kirksey Senter of Tupelo; his son, Patrick Senter of Tupelo. a daughter, Nancy Senter Arnell (Shane Allen) of Japan; 2 grandchildren, John Grayson Arnett and Addie Grace Arnett. His siblings; Sandy Pafford (Gerald) of Oxford, Kathy Chapman (Tom) of Fort Myers, Fla. , Wesley Senter (Becky) of Fredericksburg, Tx. and Al Shane Senter (Ilene) of Houston, Tx. Martha requests that you send memorials in Pat's memory to Tree of Life Clinic, PO Box 847, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
