Price Dale Senter, 93, of Tupelo passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a member of the New Albany Church of Christ, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and enjoyed gardening and fishing. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Zion Rest Cemetery. Minister Tony Brown will be officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. He is survived by his 3 sons, David Senter (Randy), Tony Botts and Bill Botts (Karen); 3 daughters, Jan Botts, Diane Kent (Ron) and Beverly Newman (Charlie); 1 brother, Stanley Senter; 9 grandchildren, Lauren Holt, Tyler Botts, Victoria Brown, Dan Dworin, Jason Dworin, Eddie Sheraton, Emily Doyon, Aubrie Sanson and Becky Sheraton; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Roxy Ann Senter; his wife, Claudia B. Senter, 5 brothers, William, Russell, Hoyt, Lee, and Bobby Senter and 2 sisters, Ruby Shouse and Ruth Hunkapiller and 1 daughter-in-law, Patty Botts. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
