Dortha Ann Dee Dee Settlemires, 58, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was born January 3, 1963, to Gene Mason, Sr. and Yvonna Swallers Mason in Waukegan, IL. She was owner of Dee Dee's Floors and More. She had a heart of gold and loved hard. She was "Meme" to many others whom she loved just as her own. Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Mt. View Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Hamilton and Bro. Bo Rucker officiating. Burial will be in Maxcy Cemetery in Belden, MS. Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Dee Dee is survived by four sons: Michael Herndon (Christen) of White Bluff, TN, Bradley Lowry of Ripley, MS; Rick Knox (Candice) of Ripley, MS, Elijan Keenum (Tracy) of Ripley, MS; two daughters: Stephanie Kimmons (Justin) of New Albany, MS, Samantha Cohea (Tyler) of Blue Mountain, MS; four brothers: Robert Mason of Ponotoc, MS, Bucky Mason of Plantersville, MS; William Dodd of Bandalia, OH; John Dodd of Dayton OH; two sister: Anita Trimble of Belden, MS, Leanne Wijesinghe of Horn Lake, MS; and thirteen grandchildren: Emmaniel Knox, Heaven Knox, Milly Knox, Darian Jackson, Justis Kimmons, Jordan Kimmons, Journey Kimmons, Lexi Taylor, John Tyler Cohea, Carley Cohea, Caidin Cohea, Kayla Bullock, Austin Lewis. She was preceded in death by her father: Gene Mason, Sr. and her mother: Yvonna Swallers Tubbs; two sisters: Margaret Foster, and Darla Day. Expressions of sympathy for the Settlemires family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
