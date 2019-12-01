PONTOTOC -- John Edward Sewell, 88, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 at First Baptist Church . Visitation will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at Browning Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.