Shirley Ann Sewell, 81, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, TN. She was born on April 26, 1939 to Dave and Eloise Jenkins. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. She retired from Smith and Nephew Richards and most recently loved working as an Independent Avon Consultant. Shirley is survived by her husband, Jimmy Sewell; her children, Jim Sewell(Carole Ann), Donna Long(Rex), and Nicole Tindall(Benji) all of Pontotoc; her grandchildren, Kayla Adams(Cody), Kasey Long, Kaitlynn Vaughn, Parker Sewell, Walker Tindall, Will Tindall, and Annasyn Tindall; great-grandchildren, Kendall Adams, Caleb Adams, Cullen Adams, Cayden Vaughn, and Nyla Vaughn. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Norma Simmons. Services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2PM at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon and Bro. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Rex Long, Benji Tindall, David Simmons, Cody Adams, Parker Sewell, and Will Tindall. Visitation will begin at 12PM on Saturday, February 27, and continue to service time at the church.
