David Lavaughn "Von" Sexton, 86, passed away Friday, at his home in Falkner. He was born on October 14, 1933, to Paul and Iola Flake Sexton in Chalybeate, MS. He was a retired employee of Meade Container Corp, working in in the Printing Press Department. He was a Veteran of the Mississippi National Guard, and a member of Blue Mountain Methodist Church in Blue Mountain, MS. Von loved antique cars, and was an avid coin collector. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Tiplersville Cemetery with Rev. Jason Franklin officiating. Von is survived by one brother: Randy Sexton (Sheila Hopper) of Falkner, MS; one sister: Nettie Raines (Alan) of Olive Branch, MS . He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Willie Sexton, Bob Sexton, John Sexton; and one sister: Neva Lynn Long. Expressions of sympathy, for the Sexton family, may be sent to wwwmcbridefuneralhome.com
