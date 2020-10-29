James Earl Sexton, 51, resident of Tippah County, passed away Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at Tupelo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. The family requests that services be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. James was born November 10, 1968 in Memphis, TN, the only child of the late Jessie and Iva Mae Skelton Sexton. A private person throughout his life, he will be remembered for his love of music, cars and his canine companions. Survivors include a daughter, Karen Hunt of Walnut, two sons, Steven Sexton of Corinth and Drew Pearson of New Albany, six grandchildren and his former wife, Rosie Turner of Blue Mountain. He was also preceded in death by a special grandfather, Houghlon Skelton. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com

