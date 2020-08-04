SOUTHAVEN -- Billy Warren Sexton, Jr., 63, passed away Saturday, August 01, 2020, at his residence in Erin, Tennessee. Services will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Andrews Chapel Cemetery.

