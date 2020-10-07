Nancy Jill Wigginton Seymore, 58, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center after an illness of 1 1/2 years. Nancy was born on July 28, 1962 in Mooreville to Vonnie "Demp" Wigginton and Clara Maxine Cooper Wigginton. She graduated from Nettleton High School in 1980 and attended Blue Mountain College. Nancy spent her working life as an Office Assistant for Dr. Ed Holiday and the Tupelo Eye Clinic. She married Sammy Ray Seymore on June 28, 1985. They made their home on the Seymore family farm in Nettleton. Nancy loved her husband, her children and two grandchildren as well as her 9 siblings and their families. A master cook, she was a hard worker and enjoyed being around her many friends. She loved to sing, go to concerts, and thoroughly enjoyed her annual sister vacations. Nancy was a great supporter of all things Nettleton and a kind, gentle soul. She will be missed. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jimmy Bryan officiating. Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman will assist and Carroll Pettigrew will deliver the eulogy. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 PM-8 PM Thursday (today) and one hour before the service on Friday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM Friday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Nancy is survived by her husband, Sammy Ray Seymore; two children, Samuel Ray "Scooter" Seymore, Jr. and his wife, Brooke, and Jill Seymore all of Nettleton; two grandchildren that Mamaw cherished, Madison and Kamryn Seymore; her siblings, Sandra Williams (David) of Saltillo, Sally Wigginton (Sam) of Blue Springs, Sue Minor (Dwight) of Smithville, Ray Wigginton (Sandy) of Pratts, Larry Wigginton (Gail) of Verona, Joe Wigginton (Retha) of Tremont, Clifford Wigginton of Ingomar, and Danny Wigginton of Nettleton; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Margartha and Sam Seymore, and a brother, Paul. Pallbearers will be Christopher Posey, John Seymore, Cody Tartt, William Wright, Anthony Wigginton and Dale Seymore.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.