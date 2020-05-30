Robert Steve Seymore, 75, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and life-long resident of Shannon, he was born, September 17, 1944 to Steve and Dorothy Price Seymore. For years, he worked as a supervisor with the Water and Gas Department with the town of Shannon. In 1968, he married Lois Gaines. Robert loved riding country roads, taking care of his cattle and especially spending time with his family. He was a member of Shannon First Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lois Seymore of Shannon; two children, Robin Sellers and Bobby Seymore both of Shannon; three grandchildren, Brooklyn Sellers (Robert Lukes) of Tupelo, Chase Seymore (Angel) and Nicholas Seymore (Delcie) all of Shannon; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Terry Seymore; two brothers, Milton and James Leonard Seymore; and son-in-law, Terry Sellers. Visitation will be from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A private graveside service will be in Shannon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
