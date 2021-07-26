William Allen Shack passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family in Verona, Mississippi. A member of Blackland M.B. Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon Board, Church Clerk, Brotherhood Ministry Secretary, Youth Bible Teacher, Training Union Director. On October 19, 1992 he became the Associate Pastor at St. Paul Outreach Missionary Baptist Church serving proudly for twenty-three years. Early education he attended Mary C. Wade School , George Washington Carver High School later to graduate from Tupelo High School with the class of 1971 . He attended many schools where he received various awards for outstanding performances. Furthering his education by attending Itawamba Junior College, William Carey College, American Baptist Seminary where he was voted "Who's Who" and graduated Cum Lude. A Veteran of the United States Army received his basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky where he served as Clerk Typist. Upon completion of his basic training, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After finishing his tour of duty in Okinawa, Japan, was stationed at West Point Academy in New York. He was formerly employed with the Tupelo Auto Sales and the first African American to become a full time employee with the Mississippi National Guard retiring in 2001 to return to served as the Family Assistant Director the retired in 2016. In addition to serving in the ministry, he served his community in various capacities by serving as a member of the St. Joseph Lodge Number 131, the first African American in Lee County to serve on the Board of Trustees at ICC and to hold membership in the American Legion Post 49, Tri County Ministry, Brothers of Strong Faith. Served as the Dean of the American Baptist Seminary Tupelo Extension, Committee for King, Director of the Northeast Deacon Union Class, served on the Board of Trustees for Access Family Health Service, Tri County Minister and Brothers of Strong Faith. Life Legacy Celebration Service will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blackland M.B. Church with the Rev. Early Eddie, officiant, Minister LeWinfred Shack will deliver the eulogy. Walk-Through Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the St. Paul Outreach M.B. Church Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Survived by : his loving wife and caregiver of 44 years Gloria Shack, two children Jessica (Tom) Brooks and LeWinfred (Athena) Shack, special niece Shaketta, 7 grandchildren Markel (Kelly), TaMya, Alexis, Seth, Miracle, Alexia, and Ethan, and one great grandchild Kelan Tahj Brooks. His siblings: Dorsey (Lee) Adger of Texas; Clyde (Lezy) Shack of California; and Paul (Elizabeth) Shack of Olive Branch, MS. his in laws: Melvin (Doris), Jeffrey (Vivian), Sheila (Robert), Pamela, Dennis (Gloria), a Special Brother-in-Law Winston Wright. many special friends, church member and other relatives. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Tommie Lee and Luxsola Long Shack, grandparents, and two siblings Lee Arthur Shack and Ermer Wright.
