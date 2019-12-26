Bonnie Ruth Pate Shackelford, 72, went home for Christmas to her Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Aberdeen on June 5, 1947, she was the daughter of Paul Buford and Annie Pearlean Rainey Pate. Bonnie was the loving matriarch of her family. She had a kind, gentle soul and she treasured her friends and family. Bonnie graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1966 and married her soul mate, Joe Shackelford on July 29 of that year. She and Joe shared countless memories over the years. She loved to travel, and she and Joe enjoyed going on cruises together. Her favorite trip was an Alaskan cruise, but she also greatly enjoyed seeing Canada and Niagara Falls as well. For many years, Bonnie worked as a high school dietary manager at Aberdeen schools. She was an active member of Becker Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Merrymakers during the holiday season. Bonnie was also a member of Woodmen of the World. Her family witnesses firsthand the transition of Bonnie from loving mother to and adoring grandmother, and then to great-grandmother, as she spoiled her grand and great-grandbabies rotten. Bonnie loved spending time with her family more than anything. She loved to laugh, and she could brighten any room. In her free time, Bonnie loved to see new places and travel. She also enjoyed fishing. Above all, her family brought her great joy in her life. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Joe Shackelford, of Amory; daughters, Donna Kay VanArsdall (Mark), of Bossier City, LA; Lisa Pearson (Phillip) of Amory; Lori Kimbrough (Greg), Amory; grandchildren, Brittany Behan, Dalton Kimbrough (Lisa), Ty Pearson (Danie); great-grandchildren, Brookelynn, Bradley, Kayden, and Kayla Behan, Kinley and Bayleigh Kimbrough; brothers, Paul Pate, Walt Pate; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Paul and Carolyn Barrett and Sonny and Lisa Crow. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brothers, Bennie and David Pate. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Jason Green and Bro. Sonny Crow officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Amory. Pallbearers will include Dalton Kimbrough, Charles Holcomb, Paul Barrett, Bob White, Keith Shields, and David Jenkins. Visitation will be held from 5-8PM Friday night at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklelfuneralhome.com
