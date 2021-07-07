Eddie "Big Ed" Shackelford, 60, passed away on Tuesday, July 06, 2021 at his home. He lived life to the fullest, enjoyed having fun in life and had farmed cattle in the past. He had worked at Action and he was a Baptist. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 9:00 a. m. at Beech Springs Cemetery with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his father, George Edward Shackelford of Saltillo; sister, Dana Luther (Dennis) of Pontotoc; brothers, Phillip Shackelford (Janna) of Tremont and Jeff Shackelford of Pontotoc; lifelong friends, Mike "Rosalee" Mask of Saltillo; nieces and nephews, Tim and Michelle Ellis of Starkville, Sandy and Arron Baxter of Baldwyn and Brandi and Tyler Webb of Bonnie Lake, WA; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Burns Shackelford. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
