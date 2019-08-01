NEW ALBANY, MS -- Melvin Shackelford, 63, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 12Noon at Watson Grove Baptist Church 521 East Bankhead St New Albany. Visitation will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 10:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. at Watson Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at St Mary Cemetery. Serenity Simmons in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.