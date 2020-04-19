Mildred Mauney Shackelford, 96, passed away April 19, 2020, at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born on October 7, 1923, to George Homer and Lizzie Rickles Mauney in Tippah County - Mississippi. Mildred was a homemaker and a member of the Chapman Church of Christ. A private family Graveside Service will be on Monday April 20, 2020, at Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Mark Lindley officiating. Mildred is survived by two sons: Danny Shackelford (Brenda) of Ripley, MS, Jarvene Shackelford (Pat) of Ripley, MS; two sisters: Christine Grisham of Jackson, TN, Dixie White of New Albany, MS; three grandchildren: Chris Shackelford , Libby Ward (Mark), Kevin Shackelford (Brande) all of Ripley, MS; six great-grandchildren: Taylor Ward, Allie Ward, Ross Shackleford, Charley Shackelford, Reed Shackelford, Ella Shackelford. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Hollis Daniel Shackelford; a son: Jerry Shackelford; one grandson; Keith Shackelford: four sisters: Billie Sue Mauney, Genice Collette, Willard Shackelford, Faye Montgomery; one brother: Lance Mauney. Pallbearers will be Mark Ward, Chris Shackelford , Kevin Shackelford, Ross Shackelford, Reed Shackelford; and Honorary Pallbearers will be her great- grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy, for the Shackelford family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.