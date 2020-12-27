Sarah Burns Shackelford, age 80, passed away from natural causes, on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker and enjoyed yard work, flowers, cooking and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a Baptist. Graveside services were held at Beech Springs Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Wesley Stevens officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, George Shackelford of Saltillo; daughter, Dana Luther (Dennis) of Pontotoc;(3) sons, Ed Shackelford of Saltillo, Phillip Shackelford (Janna) of Tremont and Jeff Shackelford of Pontotoc; (3) grandchildren, Sandy Baxter (Aaron), Brandi Webb (Tyler) and Tim Ellis (Michelle); (6) great-grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Aiden, Anna Brooke, Karley and Emma; lifelong friend, Ruby Christian; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Willie Towrey Burns; (2) sisters and (2) brothers. Pallbearers will be Tim Ellis, Andrew Shackelford, Alex Minchew, Aaron Baxter and Dennis Luther. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.