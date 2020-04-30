Doris Nell Herring Shackleford, 83, met Jesus her Savior and rejoined her husband, Red, and other loved ones at 11:52 PM Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from the North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Doris had been in declining health the last few years but her independent, dogged spirit and her spirit of generosity kept her going until about two months ago. Born in Saltillo on Jan. 9, 1937 to Issac Jackson and Eula Beatrice Cockrell Herring, she lived her entire life in Lee County where she was a much beloved citizen. A graduate of Saltillo High School and basketball standout, Doris married the love of her life, James "Red" Shackleford of Verona. Until his death on March 18, 2002, they were inseparable. Having no children, Doris would often take calls and ride with Red as he served over 40 years as Service Manager for Tombigbee Electric Power Association. She worked many years as a teller/clerk at Community Federal Savings and Loan in Tupelo. She enjoyed being a homemaker and had a love for children even though she and Red never had children of their own. Longtime faithful members of Priceville Baptist Church, Doris loved every aspect of Church especially the music ministry. She attended southern gospel singings and kept up with quartets throughout her life. She made countless thousands of dishes of food to be served to others at deaths and other significant occasions. Doris loved writing happy notes to others, attending funerals and her 1998 White Lincoln Town Car was among her trademarks. She was a fine Christian lady and loved her fellowship with family and friends. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her former pastor, Bro. Tim McMillan, and her current pastor, Bro. Bart Latner, officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 PM -service time on Saturday and friends are asked to take proper precautions due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. Doris will be missed by all the staff of Holland Funeral Directors, who counted her a special friend. Doris is survived by her brother, Jackie and his wife, Sherry of the Unity Community east of Saltillo; two nieces, Angie Herring of Unity, and Brenda Estes of Tupelo; and a nephew, Richard Herring and his wife, Tammy of Guntown; and all their families; and a host of cousins and friends everywhere. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, J. L. Herring, and his wife, Kathryn and their children, Kathy Ingellis, and Kevin Herring. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. For those who do not attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Saturday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
