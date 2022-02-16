Brandi Nicole Shafer was born in Flowood, MS on May 5, 1978, to Charlie and Dale Smith. She went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She graduated from West Lauderdale High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. She continued her studies at Mississippi College School of Law where she received her Doctor of Jurisprudence. She practiced law with Daniel, Coker, Horton and Bell in Jackson, Mississippi, and was licensed to practice in Mississippi and Alabama. She married the love of her life, Kiley, on December 11, 2010, and began the next chapter of her life with him in Tupelo, MS. Following the birth of her first child, she placed her law career on hold to devote her time to her family. She was a devoted wife and mother, while also being active in her church and community. She loved going to the gym, skiing, traveling, and spending time with friends. Those who knew Brandi well, knew her to be passion- ate and outspoken on issues that were important to her. She would go out of her way to help those in need. She had a loving disposition and possessed an uncanny ability to turn strangers into friends. She adored her husband and children, and family was of utmost importance to her. She chronicled their family history in the many albums and memorabilia that she compiled. She had a strong unwavering faith and was not afraid to proclaim her relationship with Christ. Brandi had the ability to find the joy and humor in everyday life and bring out the best in people. She was a unique and very special woman who will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Brandi is survived by her husband, Kiley Shafer, children Carsyn, Presley, Patrick and Pierce, her father, Charlie Smith (Margie), mother, Dale Burcham (Danny), sister, Misti Denham, stepbrothers Cody Fuller (Whitney) and Shamus Burcham (Elizabeth), Father-and Mother-in-law, Paul and Jan Shafer, nephews, Xander and Gavyn Denham, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless special friends. A service celebrating her life will take place Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 4PM CST at the Orchard in Tupelo, MS with Pastors Will Rambo and Rick Pigott officiating. Friends may share condolences with the family at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Live streaming of the memorial service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Judah's Super Kids, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Gideon's International, or a charity of your choice in her name.
